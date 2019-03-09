Charles Jackson entered into eternal rest on March 1, 2019 at the age of 68. Survived by his mother, Rebecca Jackson; sisters, Linda Boyd, Wanda Williams, Pamela Claiborne, Melissa Robinson and Jennifer Johnson; brother, Willie Jackson Sr. Visitation Tuesday, March 12, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Royal Williams officiating. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2019