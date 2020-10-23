1/1
Charles Edward Johnson
Charles Edward Johnson, a lifelong resident of Batchelor, departed this life on Tuesday October 13, 2020 at the age of 57. Visitation will be held on Friday October 23, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at 152 Highway 3050, Morganza, LA. Visiting Saturday October 24, 2020 from 9 a.m. until religious service begins at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 14905 Highway 417, Batchelor. Interment to follow at Mason Cemetery in McCrea, LA. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

Published in The Advocate on Oct. 23, 2020.
October 23, 2020
I am sorry for your loss, may God keep all of you in his love and care
Delores Dixon Bergeron
Friend
