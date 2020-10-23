Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Edward Johnson, a lifelong resident of Batchelor, departed this life on Tuesday October 13, 2020 at the age of 57. Visitation will be held on Friday October 23, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. at 152 Highway 3050, Morganza, LA. Visiting Saturday October 24, 2020 from 9 a.m. until religious service begins at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 14905 Highway 417, Batchelor. Interment to follow at Mason Cemetery in McCrea, LA. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

