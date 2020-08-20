1/1
Charles Edward Lewis
Charles Edward Lewis, a residence of Baton Rouge, La passed away on August 16, 2020 at the age of 66. Charles passed with his loving wife by his side. Charles was a hard-worker and an avid lover of The New Orleans Saints. He was also dedicated to supporting and providing for his family. Everyday was Charles' birthday. Charles is survived by; his loving wife, Nina D Lewis; his stepmother, Theresa Lewis; his sisters, Lizzie M Lewis, Joyce A Stewart, and Rhonda Joseph; his brother, Julius Stewart, Madison Stewart, Reinier Neslo, Vernon Joseph, and Calvin Smith; and his stepchildren Genesis D Augustus and Marvin Augustus Jr. Services will be held at Faith City International Ministry. Charles will be deeply missed. May his soul rest in peace.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
