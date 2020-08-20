Charles Edward Lewis, a residence of Baton Rouge, La passed away on August 16, 2020 at the age of 66. Charles passed with his loving wife by his side. Charles was a hard-worker and an avid lover of The New Orleans Saints. He was also dedicated to supporting and providing for his family. Everyday was Charles' birthday. Charles is survived by; his loving wife, Nina D Lewis; his stepmother, Theresa Lewis; his sisters, Lizzie M Lewis, Joyce A Stewart, and Rhonda Joseph; his brother, Julius Stewart, Madison Stewart, Reinier Neslo, Vernon Joseph, and Calvin Smith; and his stepchildren Genesis D Augustus and Marvin Augustus Jr. Services will be held at Faith City International Ministry. Charles will be deeply missed. May his soul rest in peace.

