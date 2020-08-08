For I am now ready to be offered and the time of my departure is at hand, I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course and I have kept the faith, 2nd Timothy 4:6-7. Charles Edward Lusk, 74, a lifelong resident of the Scotlandville community, departed this life on August 2, 2020 @11:00 a.m. at our Lady of the Lake North Emergency Room. He was born January 25, 1946 to Arthur Lusk, Sr., and Bertha Porter Lusk. He leaves to cherish his memory 5 sisters, Helen L. Trask, Ida L. Early, Dorothy L. Herbert (Thomas), Dolores L. Daniel and Barbara L. Toliver (Theodore); 2 brothers, Freddie Lusk (Renee) and Major Lusk (Tresella); also Angela Porter and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers Arthur Lusk, Jr., Samuel Lusk, Willie David Lusk and Nathaniel Lusk, and 1 sister Jo Ann Lusk Jones. Visiting ONLY, 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Wednesday August 12, 2020 at Carney & Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St., B.R., LA 70807. Masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store