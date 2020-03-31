Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Edward Murphy. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 5535 Superior Drive Baton Rouge , LA 70816 (225)-293-4174 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Edward Murphy, surrounded by family, died in the quiet predawn hours on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the age of 71. His passing was gentle and peaceful. Charlie was born in Baton Rouge and was a lifelong resident. He was a graduate of Lee High School. He excelled in football and was designated the Lee High School Most Valuable Player in 1967. He was also selected as an All-State player on both Offense and Defense as a lineman. He attended college and played football for Northeast Louisiana University in Monroe and later studied business at LSU. While attending LSU, he worked for National Food Store to put himself through school. Subsequently, he started on his career path in insurance. He established Murphy Insurance Agency L.L.C. and has been a Licensed Agent for over 45 years, with locations in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. He considered the agency his "Baby". Charlie had a love of numbers and accounting, and especially enjoyed participating with friends in their Fishing for Investments Club. Charlie enjoyed sports. He played softball in the St. Louis men's league for over 35 years and frequently played golf. The family enjoyed boating from their camp on False River and sailing in the Keys. With his wife, he enjoyed marsh fishing and scuba diving especially off the rigs in the Gulf. They also played soccer in a co-ed BREC soccer league. He was an ardent fan of SEC football, most particularly the LSU tigers. Charlie had an infectious personality and was loved by all. He never met a stranger, made friends easily and was an expert at telling corny stories. Dear to his heart were his children and grandchildren in Mt. Pleasant, Charlotte, New Orleans and Austin. Always supportive, always encouraging, they gave him much joy and he was so proud of them. With his wife, Cindy, they shared a love beyond measure. He was a remarkable husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend and inspiration. To those who knew him well, he went by Dad, PawPaw, Big Dude, Uncle Charlie, Bear and Murph. He was a faithful parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church for 32 years. Since Charlie's cancer diagnosis in May 2019, he has been touched by the Spirit, filled with grace and has been at peace; a man of exceptional virtue and deep faith. On March 2nd, he saw a bright light and felt that he was physically touched by the hand of God. He had the heart of a warrior, his fight filled with courage, determination and pure strength. Death be not proud because you have not won this battle! Charlie's soul is with his Christ and he will live on eternally. Charlie is survived by his beloved wife of 26 years, Cindy Richard Murphy; son, Jason Murphy (Joanne); daughter, Julianna Murphy; two stepsons, Jeremy Walpole (Michelle) and Aaron Walpole (Mary); eleven grandchildren, Hayden, Colby and Riley McQueen, Jude, Ava, Joel, Ana and Jacob Murphy and Ellender, Jamison and Marlo Walpole; sister, Patricia Murphy (Robert Poe); two brothers, Michael Murphy (Joyce) and Marion Murphy; two brothers-in-law, Glen Richard and Wayne Richard; and many loving and devoted nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edmond Warner Murphy and Viola Joiner Murphy and his brother Frank Wade Murphy. The family wishes to thank the countess people who faithfully prayed for us during these past 10 months. Heartfelt thanks go out to Nancy and Mike Savoy, Linda Bush, Lonny Guidroz, Ken and Susan Best. Special thanks to Fr. Milano, Bishop Muench, Fr. Walsh, Fr. Milano, Bishop Muench, Fr. Walsh, Fr. Minj, Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Dr. Bodefield, Dr. Helmke and Dr. Zatarain. Because of the current virus health crisis, all religious services will be held at a later date through Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. We will hold Charlie in our hearts and be together in our dreams until we are reunited with him again. The best is yet to be! Church Funeral Services handling details.

