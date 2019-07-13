Charles Edward Sanford age 63, of Zachary, passed away in Arlington, VA on Tuesday July 9, 2019. He was the son of the late Alvin Sanford Sr. and Helen Delores Sanford. Charles was the beloved husband for the past 41 years of Dora Johnson Sanford, and the father of Jerome Sanford, Michael Sanford (Teanda), Mark Sanford, and Charlotte Sanford; 8 grandchildren, Alayjai, Hananiah, Caytlyn, Hannah, Hezekiah, Abigail, Gabrielle, Zachariah; two godchildren, Taryn Lowery and Hezekiah Randolph; nieces, nephews, and other family members. He was a retired Paper Lab Technician and later developed a love for mowing lawns. Charles was a man of God and an avid New Orleans Saints fan. He was a founding member of Church of the Burning Fire, Zachary, LA., and later served as an usher deacon at Family Worship Center, in Baton Rouge. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at from 9am until funeral service at 11:00 A.M., at Family Worship Center, 8919 World Ministry Avenue. Services entrusted to Grant's Westside Funeral Services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 13 to July 16, 2019