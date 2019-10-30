Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Edward "Chase" Yates II. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Charles "Chase" Edward Yates II, 30, of Baton Rouge, LA passed away there on October the 25, 2019. He was the son of Charles "Eddie" Edward Yates and Lisa Marie Keown Yates. Chase was born in Hendersonville, TN on September 6, 1989. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles & Betty Yates and his uncle, Steve Eugene Keown. Chase is survived by his wife Macee Michelle Crews-Yates, his daughter Addee Ruth Crews-Yates, a son Maverick Taylor Crews-Yates, a sister Maria Danielle Dowell (Derek), a niece Sayla Marie Yates-Fogos, his maternal grandparents, Vera Marie Embry (Larry) and Mr. & Mrs. Gene Keown, 3 Uncles, Randy Keown (Della), Mark Yates (Amy) & Phillip Yates, an Aunt, Winona Gentry, his Yaya Aunts, Kathy, Sandy, Susan, Lori, Jennifer & Linda, several great Aunts & Uncles, many cousins & friends. Chase was a father; he loved his kids and family came first. He and Macee enjoyed many trips and adventures as a family. Fun, laughter and love will be missed. Chase was a true friend to many; he never met a stranger and could put a smile on your face. Chase was a proud member of the St. James #47 Free & Accepted Masons. He was active with the Baton Rouge Electrical League, and he served on the Serve Team at the Healing Place. Chase was an avid LSU football fan. He was a graduate and proud member of the Neville family in Monroe, LA. Graveside services will be 11:30 AM Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green, KY. Visitation at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel will be Friday evening from 5:00 until 9:00 PM.

