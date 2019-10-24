Charles Elliott Zeno was born August 25, 1949 in New Orleans, Louisiana and lost his battle with Lou Gehrig Disease on October 14, 2019 at Carrington Place Nursing Home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was preceded in death by his parents Matthew Zeno, Sr and Noella Smith Zeno and brothers Matthew Zeno, Jr and Henry Zeno. Charles leaves to cherish his memories his sister, Brenda Zeno Tuckerson; nieces Raquelle Tuckerson, Edwina Tuckerson, Sharita Duncan; great nieces and nephews Elijah NDir (, Bailey and Dailin Scott, along with a host of relatives and friends. All are invited to attend his Homegoing Service Saturday, October 26, 2019, 10:00AM at New Testament B.C., 1817 Gordon St, New Orleans, La. Visitation Friday, October 25, 2019 from 4pm-7pm. at Winnfield Funeral Home 7221 Plank Rd. Interment : Providence Memorial Park, Metarie, La.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019