Charles "Jeremy" Ellis, age 34 and, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. Jeremy was born June 28, 1985, in the Atlanta area to Rick and Carole (Hebert) Ellis. At 6 months, the family of three relocated to Baton Rouge where Jeremy spent the majority of his adult life. Jeremy attended The Runnels School, Woodlawn High School, and Southeastern University where he finished with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Jeremy swam competitively at an early age with the Bengal Tiger Athletic Club and Crawfish Aquatics, where he became a state-ranked swimmer. He continued his love of speed and water with dirt bikes and wake boards for most of his life. Jeremy worked an assortment of jobs after graduation, most recently as a Project Manager for a local industrial services company. He was never at a loss for work, due to his winning personality and strong work ethic. He was loved dearly by the people around him, specifically, his parents, his sister, Anna Grace, and his brother Matthew Allen. Jeremy is also survived by his four-month-old son, Charles Roman Ellis who shares his red hair and endearing smile. Jeremy struggled with addiction for many of years, but had been sober for the last two years. Tragically, recent events upended his personal and professional life, which sent him into his brief final spiral. Jeremy left us just as he was beginning to realize his full potential in his personal and professional life. We are devastated by this loss. In addition to his parents, brother, sister and infant son, Jeremy is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Anna Maire Hebert of Houma, his paternal grandfather, Charles L. Ellis of Lake Charles, and numerous other relatives. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Fred Allen Hebert of Houma and his paternal grandmother, Eula Mae Ellis of Lake Charles. Visiting hours will take place from 4 – 6 pm on Friday, June 26 at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to the local drug rehabilitation or treatment center of your choice in Jeremy's name. Lastly, the family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office officers who were present and a powerful advocate for Jeremy. Their professionalism and genuine concern is deeply appreciated.

