Charles Elore Gueho, a native and resident of Livonia, passed away at his home on August 18, 2020 at the age of 86. Elore retired from Nicholls Corporation where he worked as a civil engineer. He also worked as a cattle farmer for much of his life. He was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Livonia. He was an honest, kind, compassionate, faithful, and hard-working man who loved spending time with his family. He could often be found clipping pasture or tinkering around his barn. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Livonia on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 10 am conducted by Father Chris Decker. The burial will follow in St. Frances Cabrini Church Cemetery. Elore is survived by his sons, Randy Gueho (Charla), Kevin Gueho (Stacy), and Scott Gueho; grandchildren, Erica Gueho, Tara Gueho, Hannah Gueho, Amanda Chustz, and Rebekah Dornier; six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Audrey Chenevert Gueho; parents, Sanville and Eva Gueho; siblings, Rosabelle Jarreau, Florence Andre, Vercy Giordano, Eva Garwood, and Dennis Gueho. Pallbearers will be Randy Gueho, Kevin Gueho, Scott Gueho, Wesley Baggett, Andrew Jarreau, and Jamille LaRussa. Honorary pallbearers will be Rusty Armand, Merrick Chustz, Nicholas Dornier, Kooper Hugg and Larry Giordano. The family extends special thanks to Pointe Coupee Homebound and Hospice, especially nurse, Joann, and special caregiver, Doll. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pointe Coupee Homebound and Hospice, 350 Hospital Road, New Roads, Louisiana.

