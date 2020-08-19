1/1
Charles Elore Gueho
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Elore Gueho, a native and resident of Livonia, passed away at his home on August 18, 2020 at the age of 86. Elore retired from Nicholls Corporation where he worked as a civil engineer. He also worked as a cattle farmer for much of his life. He was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Livonia. He was an honest, kind, compassionate, faithful, and hard-working man who loved spending time with his family. He could often be found clipping pasture or tinkering around his barn. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Livonia on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 10 am conducted by Father Chris Decker. The burial will follow in St. Frances Cabrini Church Cemetery. Elore is survived by his sons, Randy Gueho (Charla), Kevin Gueho (Stacy), and Scott Gueho; grandchildren, Erica Gueho, Tara Gueho, Hannah Gueho, Amanda Chustz, and Rebekah Dornier; six great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Audrey Chenevert Gueho; parents, Sanville and Eva Gueho; siblings, Rosabelle Jarreau, Florence Andre, Vercy Giordano, Eva Garwood, and Dennis Gueho. Pallbearers will be Randy Gueho, Kevin Gueho, Scott Gueho, Wesley Baggett, Andrew Jarreau, and Jamille LaRussa. Honorary pallbearers will be Rusty Armand, Merrick Chustz, Nicholas Dornier, Kooper Hugg and Larry Giordano. The family extends special thanks to Pointe Coupee Homebound and Hospice, especially nurse, Joann, and special caregiver, Doll. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pointe Coupee Homebound and Hospice, 350 Hospital Road, New Roads, Louisiana.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
210 West End Drive
New Roads, LA 70760
(225) 638-7103
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved