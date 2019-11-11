Charles Firmin

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Firmin.
Service Information
Escude' Funeral Home of Cottonport - Cottonport
552 Front St.
Cottonport, LA
71327
(318)-876-3444
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Escude' Funeral Home of Cottonport - Cottonport
552 Front St.
Cottonport, LA 71327
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church
Plaucheville, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Funeral Mass for Charles Firmin, resident of Zachary formerly of Plaucheville, will begin at 12pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church in Plaucheville with Fr. John Wiltse officiating. Entombment & military honors will be held at the Mater Dolorosa Mausoleum. Charles Firmin, age 90, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 69 years, Amy; sons, Bobby (Kathy) Firmin of Benton, Darrell Firmin of Zachary, & Ricky (Robin) Firmin of Watson; sister, Audrey Firmin; brothers, Earl Firmin & C.J. Firmin; and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benedict & Jeanne Firmin; and six brothers, Hollis, Holcomb, Nelse, Oswald, Benedict, & Harold. Visitation will begin at 8am until 11:30am on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport. The family would like to thank his niece, Alice Lemoine, for taking wonderful care of him. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made in Charles' honor to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, (Helping First Responders & Military) 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, New York 10306. Escude Funeral Home in Cottonport has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.