Charles Franklin Hossley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Franklin Hossley entered into eternal rest on April 27, 2020, at the age of 73. He was a native of Hattiesburg, MS and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. He was a retired Truck Driver of 40 years for Coastal Transport of Houston, TX, a Veteran of the United States Marines and a Purple Heart recipient. Survived by his wife, Debra L. Davis-Hossley; sons, Charles Franklin Hossley, II and Corey Wayne Davis; sisters, Rita Hossley and Shirley Weary (Billy); grandchildren, Saaya and Cayden Davis. Preceded in death by his parents, Otis Hossley and Eunice Hossley; brother, Nathan Hossley, Sr. and sister, Elizabeth Robinson . The family will have a private service on Monday, May 4, 2020. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 2 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved