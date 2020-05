Charles Franklin Hossley entered into eternal rest on April 27, 2020, at the age of 73. He was a native of Hattiesburg, MS and resident of Baton Rouge, LA. He was a retired Truck Driver of 40 years for Coastal Transport of Houston, TX, a Veteran of the United States Marines and a Purple Heart recipient. Survived by his wife, Debra L. Davis-Hossley; sons, Charles Franklin Hossley, II and Corey Wayne Davis; sisters, Rita Hossley and Shirley Weary (Billy); grandchildren, Saaya and Cayden Davis. Preceded in death by his parents, Otis Hossley and Eunice Hossley; brother, Nathan Hossley, Sr. and sister, Elizabeth Robinson . The family will have a private service on Monday, May 4, 2020. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.