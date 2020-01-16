Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Glynn Babin. View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Memorial Gathering 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Berthelot's Hall 45110 Stringer Bridge Road St. Amant , LA View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Berthelot's Hall 45110 Stringer Bridge Road St. Amant , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A gathering for Charles "Glynn" Babin will be Sunday January 19, 2020 at Berthelot's Hall, 45110 Stringer Bridge Road St. Amant 12 noon until 3 pm: memorial service at 1:30 pm with Deacon Steven Gonzales officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be held later at LA National Cemetery. Glynn is also known as T Luke. He was born on September 23, 1942, in Gonzales and passed from this life on Tuesday January 14, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center Ascension resulting from an automotive accident. Glynn was a resident of St Amant, served with the U S Army and was an operator for Parish of Ascension. He enjoyed fishing, bingo, and cars. He loved spending time with family and friends, playing cards and dancing. He is survived by his daughters Stacy Babin (Mike) and Tracy Harris (Wesley); also survived by two sisters Arlene Brignac (Greg), Sharon Parent (Jeff), mother in law Geneva Richardson, two sisters in law Vicki Soileau (Bobby), Ramona Andre (Tony), two brothers Gene Babin (Sandra), Carl Babin, two brothers in law Johnny Richardson, Randy Richardson, aunts Agnes Cornett and Doris Babin, uncle Bernard Bourgeois, and grandchildren Brett, Jordyn, Noah, Blazier, and Angel and Destin Harris. He is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Richardson Babin, parents Helen and Wilton "Tudie" Babin; brother Dwayne Paul Babin; nephew Clint Duplessis; Godchild Celeste Andre'; father in law Bronelle Richardson. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be given to be used by the family to honor Glynn's life and memory to give please visit A gathering for Charles "Glynn" Babin will be Sunday January 19, 2020 at Berthelot's Hall, 45110 Stringer Bridge Road St. Amant 12 noon until 3 pm: memorial service at 1:30 pm with Deacon Steven Gonzales officiating. Interment with Military Honors will be held later at LA National Cemetery. Glynn is also known as T Luke. He was born on September 23, 1942, in Gonzales and passed from this life on Tuesday January 14, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center Ascension resulting from an automotive accident. Glynn was a resident of St Amant, served with the U S Army and was an operator for Parish of Ascension. He enjoyed fishing, bingo, and cars. He loved spending time with family and friends, playing cards and dancing. He is survived by his daughters Stacy Babin (Mike) and Tracy Harris (Wesley); also survived by two sisters Arlene Brignac (Greg), Sharon Parent (Jeff), mother in law Geneva Richardson, two sisters in law Vicki Soileau (Bobby), Ramona Andre (Tony), two brothers Gene Babin (Sandra), Carl Babin, two brothers in law Johnny Richardson, Randy Richardson, aunts Agnes Cornett and Doris Babin, uncle Bernard Bourgeois, and grandchildren Brett, Jordyn, Noah, Blazier, and Angel and Destin Harris. He is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Richardson Babin, parents Helen and Wilton "Tudie" Babin; brother Dwayne Paul Babin; nephew Clint Duplessis; Godchild Celeste Andre'; father in law Bronelle Richardson. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be given to be used by the family to honor Glynn's life and memory to give please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/charles-glynn- Arrangements with Church Funeral Services, St. Amant. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

