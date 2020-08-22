Charles Gordon Brown of Baton Rouge passed away on June 12, 2020, at the Landmark South Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was 90 years old. Born on Oct. 2, 1929 in West Monroe, he moved with his family to Monroe and completed high school at Ouachita Parish High in 1946. He was also a graduate of Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. A U.S. Navy veteran, Charles spent time in Alaska and California before returning to Louisiana, where he worked for the state for several decades. He was preceded in death by his parents, T.C. and Birdie Brown, and his sister, Natalie Brown Nolan. He is survived by his niece, Virginia Nolan Anderson, and her husband, Bob, and a great nephew, Rob Anderson, his wife, Leigh, and daughter, Emma, all of Little Rock, Ark.

