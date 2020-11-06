1/1
Charles Gordon Matthews
Funeral services for Charles Gordon Matthews will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Gallagher Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Garland Ryder officiating. Burial with Full Military Honors will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home, Ball, Louisiana. Visitation for Mr. Matthews will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Gallagher Funeral Home. Mr. Matthews, Veteran of Korean conflict, served his country in the United States Army and National Guard for over 38 years, retiring as a Colonel. Mr. Matthews also retired from A&P Supermarkets as the director of Meat operations, New Orleans division, after 40 years. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, Louisiana National Guard Officers Association, Antique Auto Clubs, Model A Ford Club of America, Chevrolet Club of America and the Rolls Royce Owners Club. Mr. Matthews was preceded in death by his parents, John and Winnie Matthews; two sisters, Mildred Nettles and Pauline Preston; two brothers, Menton Matthews and Dewey Matthews and a son-in-law, Paul Gilmore. Mr. Matthews was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Eula Matthews; his two daughters, Laurie A. Gilmore and Sally J. Matherne (Ernest); three step-daughters, Kathy Priest (Chris), Jackie Ryder (Garland) and Della Klein (Ronald); one sister, Jeanene Allred, thirteen grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter Audrey and two more "on the way". To extend online condolences for Mr. Matthews, please visit www.Gallagherfh.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
