Charles Henry Slan Jr.
Charles Henry Slan, Jr., a Hydro Blaster at Power Cleaning Specialist and a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, La., departed this life on August 20, 2020 at the age of 30. He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother, Susan Slan, sisters Patricia Anderson, Kim, Keisha, Karen, Kobi Slan, and Kacy Brown, aunts, uncles, and numerous other relatives and friends. Visiting Friday August 28, 2020 5 pm until 8 pm at Resting Place Funeral Home. Religious service Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at Bible World Christian Center, 1771 N. Lobdell Blvd., Baton Rouge, La. 70806. Masks mandatory. Interment in Hope Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Resting Place Funeral Home.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Resting Place Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
AUG
29
Service
11:00 AM
Bible World Christian Center
Funeral services provided by
Resting Place Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
7840 Florida Blvd.
Baton Rouge, LA 70806
(225) 447-8222
