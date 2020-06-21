Charles Hicks
Charles Hicks, entered into eternal rest at Ochsner Medical Center on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was a 58 year old native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; a resident of Baker, Louisian; and a retired City of Baker employee. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 8:00 am until 9:45 am; due to COVID-19 restrictions, an invitation only service will be FB live streamed at 10:00 am via Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page. Survivors include his son, Brian Wolf; brother, Johnny Powell; other relatives and friends.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 21 to Jun. 24, 2020.
