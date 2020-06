Charles I. "C.I." Clement, Sr., a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, cousin and friend, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the age of 85. He was a retired welder and pipefitter with Local 198; resident of Addis and native of Bayou Pigeon, LA. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 12:30 until 1:30 pm with Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine at 2 pm. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Bernice Hedges Clement; children, Charles Clement, Jr. and Patti Clement; grandchildren, Phillip and Liliana Clement; siblings, Annie Leonard, Anna May "Toonie" Cedotal, Jane Rita Aucoin (Lloyd), Geraldine "Cherry" Settoon, Alcide Clement and Allen Gaudet (Janet); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in laws. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward P. Clement and Aureline Breaux Clement Gaudet; step father, Medric Gaudet; brother, Edward G. Clement; and numerous in laws. C.I. enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and watching LSU Baseball. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren, grand-dog Bella and sitting in his recliner watching TV. Special thanks to Bridgeway Hospice and his caregiver Lo. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.