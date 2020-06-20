Charles I. "C.I." Clement Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles I. "C.I." Clement, Sr., a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, cousin and friend, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the age of 85. He was a retired welder and pipefitter with Local 198; resident of Addis and native of Bayou Pigeon, LA. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 12:30 until 1:30 pm with Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine at 2 pm. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Bernice Hedges Clement; children, Charles Clement, Jr. and Patti Clement; grandchildren, Phillip and Liliana Clement; siblings, Annie Leonard, Anna May "Toonie" Cedotal, Jane Rita Aucoin (Lloyd), Geraldine "Cherry" Settoon, Alcide Clement and Allen Gaudet (Janet); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in laws. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward P. Clement and Aureline Breaux Clement Gaudet; step father, Medric Gaudet; brother, Edward G. Clement; and numerous in laws. C.I. enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and watching LSU Baseball. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren, grand-dog Bella and sitting in his recliner watching TV. Special thanks to Bridgeway Hospice and his caregiver Lo. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 20, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved