Charles I. "C.I." Clement, Sr., a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, cousin and friend, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the age of 85. He was a retired welder and pipefitter with Local 198; resident of Addis and native of Bayou Pigeon, LA. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Plaquemine on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 12:30 until 1:30 pm with Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine at 2 pm. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Bernice Hedges Clement; children, Charles Clement, Jr. and Patti Clement; grandchildren, Phillip and Liliana Clement; siblings, Annie Leonard, Anna May "Toonie" Cedotal, Jane Rita Aucoin (Lloyd), Geraldine "Cherry" Settoon, Alcide Clement and Allen Gaudet (Janet); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in laws. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward P. Clement and Aureline Breaux Clement Gaudet; step father, Medric Gaudet; brother, Edward G. Clement; and numerous in laws. C.I. enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and watching LSU Baseball. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren, grand-dog Bella and sitting in his recliner watching TV. Special thanks to Bridgeway Hospice and his caregiver Lo. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 20 to Jun. 23, 2020.