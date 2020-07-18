1/1
Charles I. Tolle
Charles I. "Charlie" Tolle, a resident of Ethel and native of Shreveport, died at his home on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was 92 years old and was retired from Dresser-Rand. Graveside service will be on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11 am at Greenoaks Memorial Park, Baton Rouge. He is survived by 2 daughters, Debbie T. Cain and Bonnie T. Boyer and husband, Chuck and 2 sons, Charles D. Tolle and Clinton D. Tolle. Grandchildren, Ashley A. Sciortino, Justin R. Cain, Cheyenne M. Ashford, Maggie J. Ashford, Lacy T. Hopkins, Faith E. Tolle, Caitlin G. Tolle and Charles Dreher Tolle. 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary "Pat" Tolle, parents, Fred L. Sr. and Elizabeth "Betty" Dreher Tolle, brothers, Fred L. Tolle, Jr., Albert Tolle, Wilbur Tolle, Richard Tolle, Hubert Tolle and a sister, Helen Tolle Jones. Pallbearers will be Brian Hopkins, Justin Cain, Ashley Sciortino, Cheyenne Ashford, Chuck Boyer, Clint Tolle and Dreher Tolle. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Comite Church of Christ. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenoaks Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton, LA - Clinton
10761 Bank Street
Clinton, LA 70722
225-683-5176
