Charles "Charlie" Ira Tate, age 79 of Denham Springs, Louisiana, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary, Louisiana. He was born on Wednesday, August 30, 1939, in Sherburne, Louisiana, to Joseph Emile and Agnes Collier Tate. Charlie enjoyed life and loved fishing, hunting, bowling, LSU football, and was a true animal lover, but he especially loved spending time with his family. Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Dewana Roundtree Tate, his son, Joey Tate and his wife Carol, his daughter, Rena Mancil and her husband Mark, his grandchildren, Bradley Mancil, Blake Mancil, Samantha Tate, Preston Tate and Collin Tate, his great grandchildren, Brady and Cordelia Mancil, his sisters, Carolyn Rogers and her husband Harold, Kathy Dunaway, Jo Hannah, Pam Roundtree and Beth Harrell, also many numerous nieces, nephews, and close friends. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Emile and Agnes Collier Tate and his infant grandson, Marshall Tate. A visitation for Charlie will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond. A Funeral Service Celebrating Charlie's Life will immediately follow visitation at 12:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hammond. In lieu of flowers the family wishes all memorial donations to be made to his wife Dewana Tate to help pay for his medical expenses at 13501 Dot Lee Dr., Denham Springs, Louisiana 70726 in Charlie's memory. Charlie's guest book can be viewed at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 18 to July 20, 2019