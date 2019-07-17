|
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
8:30 AM
Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church
Charles J. "CJ" Cassard, Sr., a native of Belle Rose and resident of Donaldsonville, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on July 15, 2019 at the age of 85. He graduated from Donaldsonville High School then entered the US Army to serve his country. Upon returning, he went to LSU School of Business. He worked as a Construction Superintendent for: Crump, Hearn, Woodrow Wilson and Stafford Construction. He also worked with the Donaldsonville Fire Department. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing guitar and singing, woodworking, gardening, and joking. He could always make you laugh! He was an avid outdoorsmen, rabbit hunter and loved raising his beagles. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Jo Ann Acosta Cassard; daughters, Mary Cassard Turner (Sunny), and Wendy Cassard (Kevin); sons, Charles J. "Chuck" Cassard, Jr. (Jayne), Dennis Cassard (Veronica) and Scott Cassard (Tonya); sisters, Shirley Hebert and Gail Johnson (Roland); sister-in-law, Patsy Cassard Mabile; grandchildren, Trent (Lori), Jana (Cody), Kandis Dupre (John), Alexis Turner, Kayla, Megan Cassard, Jennie Boudreaux (Jeremy), Mallory Madere, Andrew, Scottye and Stefen Cassard; great grandchildren, Annabelle "Annie" Turner and Baby Dupre. He is preceded in death by his parents Ulysees and Faustine Cassard; brothers, Felix, Eldridge, and Ulysees "Tee Tee" Cassard, Jr.; and sister, Daisy Alford. The pallbearers will be Sunny Turner, Trent Turner, Kevin Poirrier, John Dupre, Jeremy Boudreaux and Cody Cleveland. The family would like to give a special thanks to St. Elizabeth Hospital, Amedisys Hospice, Dr. Bogdan Nowakowski, Dr. Kevin Kilpatrick and his awesome neighbors, Bruce and Debbie Blanchard for all their help. Visitation will be on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 8:30 am at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church in Donaldsonville until the Mass of Christian Burial for 11:00 am. Interment to follow. If you would like to send the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursodonaldsonville.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 17 to July 19, 2019
