Charles James "Charlie Calloway, Jr. died at Capitol House Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on October 19, 2020. Viewing at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Fri., Oct. 30, 8-9:45 am. Service is private due to COVID-19 restrictions.

