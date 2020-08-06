Our beloved son and brother, Charles James Ferguson, Jr., transitioned from this life on July 24, 2020 in Henderson, Nevada at the age of 46. Charles was the only son of four children born to Charles James Ferguson, Sr. and Marie Young Ferguson in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Along with his parents, he is survived by three sisters and one nephew: Jamie (Ramier) McIntyre, Kem Ferguson, Tracy Ferguson, and Ryan McIntyre. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation is scheduled for Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., followed by a short religious service at 2:00 p.m., Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70807. Officiant will be Eddie Payne, III from the Church of Christ of Port Allen, Louisiana. Interment: St. Peter United Methodist Church Cemetery, Maringouin, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.