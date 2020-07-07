Charles John Melchior, III., born August 13, 1946, in New Orleans, LA, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Baton Rouge, LA. He was 73 and a resident of Livingston, LA. He was a US Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He earned the following military honors: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 4 Bronze Service Stars, Combat Medical Badge, Army Commendation Medal with Valor Device, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal with Valor Device, 2 Overseas bars and Marksman Badge with Rifle Bar (M-14). He served as Secretary of the Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter #725. Charles earned a degree in Zoology from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and retired from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality as an Environmental Specialist. Charles is survived by his wife of 41 years, Janice Dianne Goings Melchior of Livingston, LA; 2 sons, Jeffery Charles Melchior (and wife Edith) of Livingston, LA and Christopher Adrean Melchior (and fiance' Patra Johnson) of Gonzales, LA; 2 grandchildren, Samantha Ann Melchior and Brandon Adrean Melchior. Preceded in death by his parents, Charles John Melchior, Jr. and Marjorie Elvira Lartigue Melchior; his grandparents and fallen Vietnam brothers and sisters. Visitation will be held at Colyell Baptist Church on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 5PM – 9PM and on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 9AM until service at 11AM, conducted by Rev. Jeremy Glascock. Burial will follow at Colyell Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brandon Melchior, David Guitrau, Jeron McMorris, Jared Hebert, Richard Kisamore and Chris Melchior. Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Guitrau, J. T. Chewning, John Chewning and Greg McMorris. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Southeast Louisiana War Veteran's Home in Reserve, LA and the Colyell Baptist Church Community Cemetery in care of the Melchior family at P. O. Box 311, French Settlement, LA 70733. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at OLOL Ascension and Baton Rouge, Dr. John Fraiche and the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Committee. Ourso Funeral Home www.oursofh.com.