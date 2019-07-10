Charles "Bad Bill" Johnson a native of Belle Rose, Louisiana and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 3, 2019 at the age of 69 at Clarity House Hospice. Charles was a good and hard worker at whatever work he was performing, whether it was cement finisher, carpentry, painting, car repairs, he did it all. He was always willing to help family and friends. Charles' great loves were church, family, friends and fishing. He loved catching fish and coming back cleaning and frying them with family and friends. Charles leaves to cherish his memories, his devoted wife Zanda Johnson, 4 children, Jemone (Keisha), Carla, Chrystal and Sharday; 4 bonus children, Leroy, Summer, Damien and Sparkle; 8 grandchildren and 10 bonus grand children; his mother & stepfather, Eula Mae and Sam Jones; 5 brothers, Darrell (Pat), Ronnie (Evon), Reginald, Jeffery (Yolanda), Dereck (Cheryl); 1 sister, Shirley, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, a devoted brother-in-law & sister-in-law, Darryl and Veronica Ricard; devoted friends, Alvin & Des McCray and Sunny Johnson. Charles was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Johnson and sister, Kay Jones. Viewing will be held on Saturday, July 13 from 8:00 am until service at 10:00 am at Virginia Baptist Church, 156 Virginia St. Belle Rose, LA 70341.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 10 to July 13, 2019