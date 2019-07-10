Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles "Bad Bill" Johnson. View Sign Service Information Viewing 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM Virginia Baptist Church 156 Virginia St. Belle Rose , LA View Map Send Flowers Service 10:00 AM Virginia Baptist Church 156 Virginia St. Belle Rose , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles "Bad Bill" Johnson a native of Belle Rose, Louisiana and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 3, 2019 at the age of 69 at Clarity House Hospice. Charles was a good and hard worker at whatever work he was performing, whether it was cement finisher, carpentry, painting, car repairs, he did it all. He was always willing to help family and friends. Charles' great loves were church, family, friends and fishing. He loved catching fish and coming back cleaning and frying them with family and friends. Charles leaves to cherish his memories, his devoted wife Zanda Johnson, 4 children, Jemone (Keisha), Carla, Chrystal and Sharday; 4 bonus children, Leroy, Summer, Damien and Sparkle; 8 grandchildren and 10 bonus grand children; his mother & stepfather, Eula Mae and Sam Jones; 5 brothers, Darrell (Pat), Ronnie (Evon), Reginald, Jeffery (Yolanda), Dereck (Cheryl); 1 sister, Shirley, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, a devoted brother-in-law & sister-in-law, Darryl and Veronica Ricard; devoted friends, Alvin & Des McCray and Sunny Johnson. Charles was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Johnson and sister, Kay Jones. Viewing will be held on Saturday, July 13 from 8:00 am until service at 10:00 am at Virginia Baptist Church, 156 Virginia St. Belle Rose, LA 70341. Charles "Bad Bill" Johnson a native of Belle Rose, Louisiana and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 3, 2019 at the age of 69 at Clarity House Hospice. Charles was a good and hard worker at whatever work he was performing, whether it was cement finisher, carpentry, painting, car repairs, he did it all. He was always willing to help family and friends. Charles' great loves were church, family, friends and fishing. He loved catching fish and coming back cleaning and frying them with family and friends. Charles leaves to cherish his memories, his devoted wife Zanda Johnson, 4 children, Jemone (Keisha), Carla, Chrystal and Sharday; 4 bonus children, Leroy, Summer, Damien and Sparkle; 8 grandchildren and 10 bonus grand children; his mother & stepfather, Eula Mae and Sam Jones; 5 brothers, Darrell (Pat), Ronnie (Evon), Reginald, Jeffery (Yolanda), Dereck (Cheryl); 1 sister, Shirley, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, a devoted brother-in-law & sister-in-law, Darryl and Veronica Ricard; devoted friends, Alvin & Des McCray and Sunny Johnson. Charles was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Johnson and sister, Kay Jones. Viewing will be held on Saturday, July 13 from 8:00 am until service at 10:00 am at Virginia Baptist Church, 156 Virginia St. Belle Rose, LA 70341. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 10 to July 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close