Charles Joseph Dugas, age 78, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born June 20, 1941. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Gonzales. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Beulah Dugas; and late wife, Sondra Faye Dugas. He is survived by his loving wife, Beleta Faye Dugas; stepchildren, Karla and Gregg Covington of Gonzales, KaRetha and Roger Kelley of Denham Springs and Kelly and Donna Palmer of Highland, CA. He had five grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Charles loved to fish and was an avid "Purple Martin" landlord. He proudly served his country in the Army. He was a Vietnam Veteran where he earned a purple heart in the Battle of la Drang. He was retired from McDermott and Borden Chemical. There will be a private family burial service at Hope Haven Garden of Memory Mausoleum in Gonzales. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to United Methodist Children's Home. If you would like to offer the family condolences, please sign the online guestbook at www.oursofh.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020