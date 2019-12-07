|
|
Charles Joseph Hadley II "Jay," 72, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on Wednesday, December 4th. He was born in Staten Island, New York to Charles Francis Hadley and Charlotte Anne Tylicki. He attended Cranwell Preparatory School in Lenox, MA, somewhere he often spoke about, made lifelong friends, and graduated in 1965. He attended Wheeling College, Villanova University and the National Labor College. He graduated from the later with a BA in Labor Safety and Health. He served in the US Coast Guard and Reserves for 6 years where he performed duties as a rescue swimmer. His travels brought him to New Orleans where he met and married his dearest wife of 48 years, Lynne. In 1970, he realized his childhood dream of working for the railroad by hiring out with the Texas & Pacific Railroad in New Orleans. During his 35+ years, before his retirement with the railroad, he worked mostly as a Locomotive Engineer but was always heavily involved with safety committees, meetings and the coordination thereof. In 1982, he wrote a children's book with Justin Wilson called "Cajun Fables." He recently was serving as a board member for his beloved Holiday Beach Resort in Destin, FL, a gathering place for family and friends for over the past 35 years. He had a smile that brightened the room and everyone's day. A very giving man, he was always actively involved in donating to the catholic church, numerous charities or others in need. He wanted to be known that he was a "railroader that never ran out of steam, he just ran out of time." Jay, Dad, Poppie, you will be dearly missed by so many and we love you now and forever. Jay is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Lynne Hadley; sons, Charles "Skooter" (Christy) Hadley, Brian (Maggie) Hadley; sister Nancy (Max) Celleri; grandchildren, Brooklne Hadley, Madisen (Dylan) Rauh, Charles "Charlie" Hadley, Henry Hadley; and a great-grandson on the way, Grayson Rauh. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Channe Hadley. On Monday, December 9th visiting hours will begin at 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Resthaven Funeral Home. On Tuesday, December 10Th visitation will begin at 10:00 am and will be followed by mass at 11:00 am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Catholic Charities Diocese of Baton Rouge or .
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019