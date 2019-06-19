Charles Joseph "Boo" Webre, a lifelong resident of Oscar, passed away Tuesday June 18, 2019 at Pointe Coupee General at the age of 78. He was a self employed Welder. Visiting Friday June 21, 2019 8:00am until Rosary at 8:50 am and Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church, 3511 La Highway 78, Livonia, La. Hw is survived by Wife Lucille Webre, Three Daughters Michelle (Russell) Andre, Kathy (Terry) Torres, and Nicole (Michael) Pourciau, Two Sons Dennis (Cherri) Webre and Ricky (Darla) Webre, A Sister Geraldine (Lionel) Rockforte, A Brother Kenneth (Amelia) Webre, Twelve Grandchildren Russ, Erin, Thomas, Colby, Heather, Charity, Jude, Alexis, Analeise. Denae, Taylor, and Addyson, Sixteen Great Grandchildren, Three Godchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Numerous other Relatives and Friends. Pallbearers will be Jude, Wyatt, Thomas, Russ, Colby, and Brian. He was preceded in death by his Parents Whitney Webre and Laura Webre, a Brother Gerald Webre, Father-in-law Anderson Johnson, and Mother-in-law Anna Johnson. Professional Services entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 19 to June 21, 2019