Charles L. "Chuck" and "Pops" Brunner passed away on Wednesday, September 3, 2019 at his home in Brusly at the age of 82. He was native of Pontchatoula and resident of Brusly. Chuck was an Army Veteran; he served in reconstruction after the Korean War. He was a retired pipefitter in the construction industry. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Port Allen on Saturday, September 7th, from 9 a.m. until religious service at 12 p.m., conducted by Rev. Shawn Ostoj. Private entombment will follow at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Mausoleum in Brusly. Chuck is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patricia "Pat" Hebert Brunner of Brusly; two children, Kathy Russell and husband Terry and Ava Slay and husband Johnnie; two stepchildren; David Doiron and Debbie Doiron Martin and husband David; grandchildren, Brinnon Belle, Joshua O'Hearn, Evan O'Hearn, Trey Hardesty and wife Jessica, Sara Hardesty, Jacob Doiron, David Martin Jr., Allen Martin and Patrick Martin; four great-grandchildren, Mila Belle, Lilith Layton, Easton Hardesty and Grace Hardesty; one sister, Betty Vining. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, William and Emma Nober Brunner; siblings, Jeanette Stanga, Lucille Minton, William "Buck" Brunner, Albert "Bo" Brunner, Frances Brunner, Sybil Bardwell, Tommy "Smokey" Brunner and Ann Temple; a grandchild, Joshua Brunner. Chuck enjoyed fishing and was a Nascar fan. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019