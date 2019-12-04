Charles "Anthony" Lamonte, 63 years old, a resident of Baker, was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 4, 2019. Anthony entered this world on August 4, 1956, born to Helen and Charlie Lamonte, in Baton Rouge, LA. He was an avid outdoorsman and hunter and was a Journeyman Carpenter for well over 30 years with the Carpenters Local 1098. Anthony is survived by his two sons, Ryan (Jessica) Lamonte and Austin (Macy) Lamonte; 3 grandchildren, Landry Lamonte, Kyla Lamonte, and Nicholas Keller; father, Charlie Lamonte; brother, Larry Lamonte; two sisters, Jackie Evans and Kathy Crabtree; and a host of nieces and nephews. Anthony is preceded in death by his mother, Helen Clegg Lamonte. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from 9:00 AM until the memorial service at 11:00 AM. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
