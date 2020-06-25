Charles Lee Sims, Sr. was born March 13, 1954 to James and Almeria Celestine Sims. He passed away June 5, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He attended school in the Terrebonne Parish school system. He was a retired concrete finisher. He was a member of the North Congregation of Jehovah's Witness in Baton Rouge. He is survived by two daughters, Cosett Sims Austin of Houma, LA and Sierra Frazier of Thibodaux, LA; three sons: Jonathan (Trunetta) Diggs, Charles (Carla) Sims of Houma, LA and Shawon Diggs of Gibson,LA; ten grandchildren; a brother Sterling (Ethel) Sims of Houma, LA; three sisters, Brenda Johnson of Baton Rouge,LA, Diane Sims of Gray, LA and Michelle (Samuel) Joseph of Houston, TX and extended family. He was preceded in death by parents James and Almeria Celestine Sims; siblings Joyce Douglas, Alvin and Calvin Sims, Audrey Sims, James Sims, Jr., and a grandchild Tyrone Murchison, Jr. An online memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on ZOOM, Saturday, June 27, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store