Charles Lee Sims Sr.
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Lee Sims, Sr. was born March 13, 1954 to James and Almeria Celestine Sims. He passed away June 5, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He attended school in the Terrebonne Parish school system. He was a retired concrete finisher. He was a member of the North Congregation of Jehovah's Witness in Baton Rouge. He is survived by two daughters, Cosett Sims Austin of Houma, LA and Sierra Frazier of Thibodaux, LA; three sons: Jonathan (Trunetta) Diggs, Charles (Carla) Sims of Houma, LA and Shawon Diggs of Gibson,LA; ten grandchildren; a brother Sterling (Ethel) Sims of Houma, LA; three sisters, Brenda Johnson of Baton Rouge,LA, Diane Sims of Gray, LA and Michelle (Samuel) Joseph of Houston, TX and extended family. He was preceded in death by parents James and Almeria Celestine Sims; siblings Joyce Douglas, Alvin and Calvin Sims, Audrey Sims, James Sims, Jr., and a grandchild Tyrone Murchison, Jr. An online memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on ZOOM, Saturday, June 27, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
01:00 PM
ZOOM
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved