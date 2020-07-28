Charles Curt LeFeaux, most often referred to as Pop by his loved ones, passed away Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 at the age of 77. Curt was a native of Baton Rouge. He retired from Albemarle (Ethyl) after 43 years of service. Curt's most enjoyable memories were made with family and friends at his camp on False River where he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his best friends of 65 years, Leonard and Lionel Kleinpeter. Curt will be missed by many, especially his dog, Buster. Curt was a friend of Bill W and was a source of inspiration to many. Curt is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rita; Four daughters, Flaget (Kevin Deville), Molly (Jarrod Duhon), Amy (Clint Rumfola), and Michael (Jason Fincher); Thirteen grandchildren, Kaine (Jessica), KK (Michael), Jacob (Abby), Tiffany (Blake), Jordan, Justin, Andrew, Joey, Keiran, Price, Sophie, Britton, and Presley; Five great grandchildren, Keegan, Karson, River, Korbin, and Briar. One sister, Jimmy Carol. Curt is preceded in death by his only son, Curtis, and sister, Mona. A mass will be held in celebration of his life, Friday, July 31st, 2020 at 10 am at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Greenwell Springs, LA.

