Charles Leon "Chuck" Langlois, Jr., born on December 11, 1961. passed away on October 25, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer at the age of 58. Chuck was native of Greenwell Springs, Louisiana and a resident of Denver, Colorado for the past 27 years. Survived by his husband of 12 years William 'Bill' Miederhoff. Father, Charles L. 'Pete' Langlois Sr. A sister, Stephanie Langlois O'Neal (Gary) and a brother, Paul Langlois. He is also survived by his Godchild, Megan O'Neal Rhodes (Ryan) and two great nephews Eli and Jack Rhodes. A nephew, Blake O'Neal (Mikayla Gerald O'Neal) and Zachary Langlois (Sierra Yoder Langlois). Preceded in death by his mother, Audrey Duplessis Langlois. Chuck was an employee of The Mapleton School Distrist where he loved preparing meals for all of the children. He will be greatly missed.

