Charles Leonard 'Chuck' Eble Jr. (1950 - 2019)
Obituary
Charles Leonard "Chuck" Eble Jr., 68, a resident of Amite, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, at University Medical Center Hospital in New Orleans. Chuck was born on Monday, December 25, 1950, in Hammond, Louisiana, to the late Charles Leonard Eble Sr. and Virginia Perrone Eble. He was employed as an Instrument Specialist in the Project Engineering Group at Shell Oil Refinery in Norco for more than 38 years. Chuck is survived by his wife, Virginia "Ginny" Brown Eble; son, Christopher Charles "Chris" Eble and his fiance', Marlaina and her daughter Shelsey; sister, Mary Alice Eble Lake and her husband Dan; and many other brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9:00 am until the Funeral Mass begins at 11:00 am at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 600 North Oak Street Hammond, Louisiana 70401. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.
