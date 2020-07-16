1/
Charles "Lil Charles" Lucas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Lil Charles" Lucas, a native of Convent and resident of Gramercy passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was 25. Walk thru public visitation on Saturday, July 18,2020, from 11:30 A.M. until Private Services for Immediate Family ONLY at 1:00 P.M. WALK THRU VISITATION WILL BE AT THE FUNERAL HOME. THANK YOU FOR CONSIDERATION OF THIS MATTER. Private burial at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Paulina. MASK ARE REQUIRED AT ALL TIMES. NO EXCEPTIONS. Survived by his mother, Dawna Lucas. His brother, Kerry Albert, Jr. His stepfather, Kerry Albert, Sr. His maternal grandmother, Rosemary Lucas. His paternal Grandmother, Cynthia Williams. His fiance', Rachel Jackson. Aunts, Melissa Lucas, Patricia Bramble and Angela Johnson. Also numerous, nieces, nephews,cousins,other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father, James Duhon. His sister, Kerriama Lucas. His aunt, Barbara Lucas. His paternal and maternal grandfathers. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 16 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
11:30 - 01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brazier-Watson Funeral Home
623 Railroad Avenue
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-4252
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved