Charles "Lil Charles" Lucas, a native of Convent and resident of Gramercy passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was 25. Walk thru public visitation on Saturday, July 18,2020, from 11:30 A.M. until Private Services for Immediate Family ONLY at 1:00 P.M. WALK THRU VISITATION WILL BE AT THE FUNERAL HOME. THANK YOU FOR CONSIDERATION OF THIS MATTER. Private burial at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Paulina. MASK ARE REQUIRED AT ALL TIMES. NO EXCEPTIONS. Survived by his mother, Dawna Lucas. His brother, Kerry Albert, Jr. His stepfather, Kerry Albert, Sr. His maternal grandmother, Rosemary Lucas. His paternal Grandmother, Cynthia Williams. His fiance', Rachel Jackson. Aunts, Melissa Lucas, Patricia Bramble and Angela Johnson. Also numerous, nieces, nephews,cousins,other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father, James Duhon. His sister, Kerriama Lucas. His aunt, Barbara Lucas. His paternal and maternal grandfathers. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com
to sign our guest book.