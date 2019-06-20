Charles Lynn "Charlie" Nettles, age 69, passed away Sunday evening, June 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 23, at Resthaven Funeral Home. Visitation will take place from Noon-2pm and the service will begin at 2pm. Charlie graduated from Istrouma High School and attended Louisiana State University. For the past 19 years, he worked at Billy Heroman's and was devoted to his clients and colleagues. Born in Baton Rouge, September 28, 1949, he is survived by his nieces and nephews--Billy Zachary, Jr., his wife Karen and family; Jennifer Capron, her husband Don Capron, Sr. and family; Bret Zachary, Sr., his wife Lorrie and family; Darlene Aime, her husband Leo, Jr. and family; and Brian Zachary, his wife Melissa and family, and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John E. and Jency P. Nettles, a brother Cassie Nettles, and a sister, Mary Nettles Zachary. The family of Charlie wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the caring professionals of the Palliative and Supportive Care Clinic at the Mary Bird Perkins-Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center---Dr. Mary Raven, Dr. Andre Bonnecaze, and Francine Lawrence and to the team at Pinnacle Hospice---Tammy Reine, Shelly Wintz, Lauren Crawford, Pam Williams and Mike Mann. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary