Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 3508 Louisiana Hwy. 78 Livonia , LA 70755 (225)-637-2370

Charles M. LeBlanc Sr., a native and lifelong resident of Livonia, La., he passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the age of 80, surrounded by his family. He was a retired Electrician and member of IBEW Local #995. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jacqueline Tuminello LeBlanc; daughters, Janet Parks and husband Billy Mike, Lori LaCombe and husband Troy; sons, Charles M. LeBlanc Jr. and wife Toni, Ron LeBlanc and wife Lana; sisters, Norma Olinde and Dinah Wallace; grandchildren, Grant LeBlanc and wife Brittany, Brennan LeBlanc, Kendall LeBlanc, Blake LeBlanc, Olivia LeBlanc, Bryce LeBlanc, Grace LaCombe, Carley Parks, Jack LaCombe and Jenna Parks. He is preceded in death by his father, Norman J. LeBlanc; mother, Mary Ellen Grimmer LeBlanc and sister Carolyn Rinker. A visitation will be held at Niland's Funeral Home in Livonia on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 6 pm until 9 pm and on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 8 am until 9:45 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church in Livonia at 10 am with entombment to follow in the church mausoleum. Pallbearers will be his five grandsons and Ty Babin. Memorial donations may be made to the Janell Legier-LaCombe Memorial Fund, www.Nells-Angels.0rg, P.O. Box 312, Fordoche, La. 70732. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25, 2019

