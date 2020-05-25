Charles Michael "Mike" Ballard
1954 - 2020
Charles Michael "Mike" Ballard, a resident of Clinton, LA, born April 4, 1954 peacefully passed away on May 18, 2020. He was a devoted son, friend, and talented mechanic with an engineer's intellect. He had a fondness for music, the outdoors, and animals with a special soft spot in his heart for his dogs. Mike was an avid hot air balloonist, auto-racing fan, NHRA participant, and was the owner and operator of Ballard Motoworks for over 30 years. He was preceded in death by his mother Nellie Preuitt Ballard. Special thanks to Roger Green and Jeri Firmin, Eli Womack, Marie and Marshall Barber, and Brandon Fremin. Also, thanks and gratitude to Dr. Roy Culotta and the ICU staff at the Baton Rouge General Medical Center on Bluebonnet Boulevard who provided great care and comfort.

Published in The Advocate from May 25 to May 26, 2020.
