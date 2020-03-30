Charles Milton Seguin Sr., age 72, of Ventress, LA. died at his home at 2:10 am. on Sunday March 29, 2020. Charles was born on July 26,1947 in Baton Rouge, La. Married for 44 yrs., he was a proud Marine who served his country in the Vietnam War where he was awarded the Purple Heart. Charles was also a member of Point man Ministries and Harvest Church. Preceded in death by his father Lawrence Edward Seguin Sr., mother, Bernice (Craft) Seguin, brother, Lawrence Edward Seguin Jr. Survived by his wife Lorraine (Jarreau) Seguin, sister in law Betty Seguin, Brother Richard Seguin (Lari), sister Pellie Altman (Terry), sons Mitchell Ramagos (Tori), Charles Seguin Jr. (Michelle), John Seguin (Chrisanne). Daughters Theresa Vallery (Michael), Justine Wilkes (Tom), Tess Angeline {Mike) and Charlotte Seguin, 14 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Charles was very patriotic. He loved God, his family and his country. He was also a huge LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints fan. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services, Baton Rouge
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020