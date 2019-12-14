Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Nathan Baughman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the FAITH." 2 Timothy 4:7. Charles Nathan Baughman, at age 56, of Baton Rouge, LA went to be with our LORD on December 12, 2019, after being challenged with ALS. He is survived by his wife, Traci Denise, his son, Blake Landon and his daughter, Natalie Lynn. Also survived by his sisters, Velma, Vivian and Marie, his brother, John and many nieces and nephews. Charles was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Roy Baughman and his mother, Lynn Baughman Crain, sister, Emma Graves, brothers, Alcus and Warren Baughman. Charles Nathan is dearly loved and will forever be missed. The family will have a private Memorial Service at a later date. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019

