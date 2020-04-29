Charles Oscar "Oscar" Peak
Charles Oscar Peak, was born on September 10, 1935, the son of Charlie Oscar Peak and Erma Hunstock Peak in Denham Springs, Louisiana. On December 21, 1957, he married the love of his life, Myra. Two sons were born of that love, Thomas Robert Peak and Charles Steven Peak. Oscar and Myra's love endured the untimely death of Charles in 1984 and continued to grow and thrive through all the years that followed his loss. Their love endured the "long goodbye" of Alzheimer's disease, which stole Oscar's memories, piece by piece, but was unable to steal his love and kindness, which blessed all those around him. Oscar was everything a husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend should be. Oscar died on April 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Erma, his sister Polly and his son Charles. He is survived by his wife Myra, his son Tom and daughter-in-love Lorraine, his granddaughter Allison, his grandson Colin and granddaughter-in-love Taylor, as well as family and friends who will all miss him very much. The last words Oscar said to Myra were "I love you," and that he did. May we all love as deeply and well.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020.
