Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Obituary
Charles Ovide, Sr. departed this life on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his residence in Belle Rose, LA. He was 83, a native of Modeste, LA. Visiting on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 3:00 pm to 5:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Shekinah Glory Christian Fellowship Church in St. James, LA from 10:00 am to Religious Services at 12:00 pm. Burial in Shekinah Gardens Cemetery, Abend, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
