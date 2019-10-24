Charles Ovide, Sr. departed this life on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his residence in Belle Rose, LA. He was 83, a native of Modeste, LA. Visiting on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 3:00 pm to 5:00pm. Visitation on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Shekinah Glory Christian Fellowship Church in St. James, LA from 10:00 am to Religious Services at 12:00 pm. Burial in Shekinah Gardens Cemetery, Abend, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019