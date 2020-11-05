1/1
Charles Pierce McLin Jr.
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Pierce McLin, Jr. was born in Independence, LA on September 2, 1958, to Charles, Sr. and Donnis M. Hoyt. He passed away in his home on November 3, 2020. Charles was a loving father, pawpaw, and friend who also loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed his days sitting out at the boat landing visiting with his friends and spending time with his grandkids, which he adored so much. He was such a good Dad and PawPaw and will be missed by many. He always had a smile on his face and a joke to tell. John 16:22 "Therefore you too have grief now; but I will see you again, and your heart will rejoice, and no one will take your joy away from you." Charles was preceded in death by his former wife and mother of his children, Cynthia Boudreaux Boggs; and his parents. He leaves behind his daughter, Amanda Wilcox and husband John, along with their children, Claeton Pharr and Everleigh Mae-Anne Wilcox; sons, Shaine, Damon, and Dusty McLin; siblings, Lisa May, Elizabeth and Michelle McLin, Billie Wall, Danny, Tony, Carey, and Johnny McLin, and Frank and Teddy Hoyt; along with nine other grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. There will be a time of gathering and fellowship to celebrate Charles' life on Sunday, November 8, 2020, from 1:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, 601 Hwy. 80, Haughton, LA. Interment will take place at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 9, 2020, at Rose Lawn Memorial Park, 4045 North St., Baton Rouge, LA. You may offer condolences to the family and sign the online guest book by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 5 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
9
Interment
02:00 PM
Rose Lawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home
601 US Highway 80 East
Haughton, LA 71037
3189499415
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved