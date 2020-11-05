Charles Pierce McLin, Jr. was born in Independence, LA on September 2, 1958, to Charles, Sr. and Donnis M. Hoyt. He passed away in his home on November 3, 2020. Charles was a loving father, pawpaw, and friend who also loved to hunt and fish. He enjoyed his days sitting out at the boat landing visiting with his friends and spending time with his grandkids, which he adored so much. He was such a good Dad and PawPaw and will be missed by many. He always had a smile on his face and a joke to tell. John 16:22 "Therefore you too have grief now; but I will see you again, and your heart will rejoice, and no one will take your joy away from you." Charles was preceded in death by his former wife and mother of his children, Cynthia Boudreaux Boggs; and his parents. He leaves behind his daughter, Amanda Wilcox and husband John, along with their children, Claeton Pharr and Everleigh Mae-Anne Wilcox; sons, Shaine, Damon, and Dusty McLin; siblings, Lisa May, Elizabeth and Michelle McLin, Billie Wall, Danny, Tony, Carey, and Johnny McLin, and Frank and Teddy Hoyt; along with nine other grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. There will be a time of gathering and fellowship to celebrate Charles' life on Sunday, November 8, 2020, from 1:00 p.m.–3:00 p.m. at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, 601 Hwy. 80, Haughton, LA. Interment will take place at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 9, 2020, at Rose Lawn Memorial Park, 4045 North St., Baton Rouge, LA. You may offer condolences to the family and sign the online guest book by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.