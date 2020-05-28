Charles R. "Puddin" Glaser Sr.
Charles R. (Puddin) Glaser Sr., a native and resident of Maringouin, La., he passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 10:40 pm at Baton Rouge General Medical Center at the age of 89. He was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard, Agriculture Farmer, Former Owner and Operator of Midway Grocery and C.R. Glaser Trucking Company. He loved his family, was known for his honest, kind and humble ways. He was also a masterful dispenser of laughter and a comforter by reminding you "it will all work out". He is survived by his daughters, Barbara LaCombe (Ricky), Trudy Glaser, Dana Glaser (Johnny); sons, Charles (Brother) Glaser Jr. (Jynell), Wayne Glaser (Geamie), Karl Glaser (Renee), Robert Glaser (Judy); sons-in-law, Leslie Jarreau, Bart Langlois; sister, Audrey Browning; 17 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Genevieve Fleniken Glaser, daughters, Mary Jarreau, Kay Langlois; son, Richard Glaser; great granddaughter, Tatelyn LaCombe; parents, Theo Hobson Glaser Sr. and Thelma LeFeaux Glaser; sister, Monica Long; brothers, Hobson Glaser Jr., Pete Glaser and Mac Glaser. A graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Grosse Tete on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Conducted by Rev. Pat Broussard. Pallbearers will be Derek LaCombe, Barret Glaser, Zach Glaser, Stephen David, Jeremy Langlois, Aaron Glaser. Honorary Pallbearers are Bubba LaCombe, Lance Glaser, Brandon David, Joshua Langlois. A special thanks to his personal caregiver Deanna George. Thanks also to the Baton Rouge General Medical Center Staff.

Published in The Advocate from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
210 West End Drive
New Roads, LA 70760
(225) 638-7103
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
