A ceremony celebrating the life of Charles Ray Braud will be 10 am Thursday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church St. Amant. Inurnment will follow at the church mausoleum. Charlie was born on December 23, 1946 and departed from this life on Thursday August 22, 2019 at his residence unexpectedly; at the age of 72 years. He was a native and resident of St Amant, a retired diesel mechanic, and a member of the Catholic Faith. He enjoyed social time spent with friends and family; he will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, hunting, fishing, time at his camp, and cooking. He is preceded in death by his son Bart Braud; parents Clarence and Cecile Braud and a brother Chester Braud. Survivors include his wife of 53 years Jeanette Bourque Braud; his children Sidonia and Nathan Braud; his brother Calvin Braud; also survived by 6 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are preferred to be used by the family to honor his life and memory; to give a gift of love please visit https://www.inlieuof.com/st-amant/charles-ray-braud. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019