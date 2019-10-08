Charles Ray Crowder, 83, went to be with his Lord on October 7, 2019. Charles was born in Darnell, LA on November 1, 1935. He graduated from Pioneer High School in 1954 and later graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 3 years as a meteorologist. Upon discharge, Charles pursued his career as a chemical engineer and project manager at Olin Mathieson, Ormet Corporation, Uniroyal Chemical, and Jacobs Engineering. While at Uniroyal, he served as project manager for the construction of a manufacturing plant in Rio Claro, Brazil. Along with his wife, Florence, Charles owned and operated Crowder Greenhouses in Denham Springs. Following retirement, Charles worked as a chemical engineering consultant in South Korea and later opened Crowder Antiques in Denham Springs. He served as a council member for the City of Denham Springs and was also a member of several civic organizations. He was a longtime Deacon and Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church of Denham Springs. Charles is survived by his wife of 61 years, Florence Scivicque Crowder; children, Jimmy Crowder and Angela Crowder; grandchildren, Beth Ann Hosse and husband Trebor, Landon Crowder, and Rachel Crowder; great-grandchild, Olivia Hosse; brother, Calie Crowder and wife Jean; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his son, John Michael Crowder, his mother, Alma Pipkins, his step-father, Charles Pipkins, his sister, Dorothy Creppel, and his daughter-in-law, Debbie Hood Crowder. Visitation will be at First Baptist Church on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 5 pm until 8 pm, and will resume on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at 9 am until time of service at 11 am. Interment will follow at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019