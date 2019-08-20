Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Ray Dingman. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Daiquiri Café Sherwood Forest Blvd View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Although not in a time frame imagined by those who loved and honored him, Charles Ray Dingman achieved his greatest award on August 1, 2019 when he was called home suddenly by his Master, the Lord Jesus Christ. Charles Dingman was born on December 16, 1949 in Shreveport, Louisiana. He graduated from Airline High School, Bossier City, Louisiana in 1967 and completed a BA degree in Sociology from Northwestern State University. Charles continued building his educational status by becoming an LSU Tiger earning his master's degree in Social Welfare, a MS degree in Health and Physical Education and receiving a teaching certificate in Social Science. Using his God-given talents and abilities, Charles devoted his life to the teaching of Taekwondo, one of the most systematic and scientific Korean traditional martial arts techniques. A stronger mind, body and spirit was the philosophy of Charles's teaching for hundreds of adults and children. Charles was a pioneer in the expansion of Taekwondo in Louisiana. Having achieved his first black belt rank in 1974, he ultimately rose to the rank of Senior Master Instructor, 8th Dan, Judokwan. Achieving internationally recognized Grandmaster status, Charles was also an international referee and Mater Instructor Certified by the Kukkiwon World Headquarters in Korea. In 1980, he opened his own Taekwondo School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Charles also developed the LSU Taekwondo Club and the Senior and Collegiate AAU Taekwondo program, hosting the National Sports Festival at LSU and Southern University, headquarters for Taekwondo in Korea. In 2008, he was one of only eight people invited to Korea for a special meeting with the Kukkiwon leadership. In 2009, he was one of only eighty Grandmasters world wide invited to tour Taekwondo development projects in South Korea. Charles also served as a consultant for Jean-Claude Van Damme for the movie, "Hard Target". He was awarded the 1984 National Collegiate Taekwondo Coach of the Year from the United States Taekwondo Union and the National Collegiate Taekwondo Collegiate Association. In 1985, Charles earned the President's Award of the United States Taekwondo Union. Charles is survived by his sister, Linda Dingman Thorn-Lewis. They shared many travel adventures together in the United States and internationally. Two of these amazing experiences were in Chennai, India where Charles received hip replacements by Doctor Bose at Apollo Hospital. One of these unique trips to Chennai in April 2009 was featured in People Magazine with pictures of Charles and Linda. Charles's personal friend Eric Lane meant a lot to him and this friendship of more than twenty-two years will forever be remembered. John Borne and Pat LeBlanc, special friends, will also continue Charles's legacy. There will be a celebration of his life at Daiquiri Café on Sherwood Forest Blvd on Saturday August 24th at 2pm. All who knew him are encouraged to attend. Although not in a time frame imagined by those who loved and honored him, Charles Ray Dingman achieved his greatest award on August 1, 2019 when he was called home suddenly by his Master, the Lord Jesus Christ. Charles Dingman was born on December 16, 1949 in Shreveport, Louisiana. He graduated from Airline High School, Bossier City, Louisiana in 1967 and completed a BA degree in Sociology from Northwestern State University. Charles continued building his educational status by becoming an LSU Tiger earning his master's degree in Social Welfare, a MS degree in Health and Physical Education and receiving a teaching certificate in Social Science. Using his God-given talents and abilities, Charles devoted his life to the teaching of Taekwondo, one of the most systematic and scientific Korean traditional martial arts techniques. A stronger mind, body and spirit was the philosophy of Charles's teaching for hundreds of adults and children. Charles was a pioneer in the expansion of Taekwondo in Louisiana. Having achieved his first black belt rank in 1974, he ultimately rose to the rank of Senior Master Instructor, 8th Dan, Judokwan. Achieving internationally recognized Grandmaster status, Charles was also an international referee and Mater Instructor Certified by the Kukkiwon World Headquarters in Korea. In 1980, he opened his own Taekwondo School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Charles also developed the LSU Taekwondo Club and the Senior and Collegiate AAU Taekwondo program, hosting the National Sports Festival at LSU and Southern University, headquarters for Taekwondo in Korea. In 2008, he was one of only eight people invited to Korea for a special meeting with the Kukkiwon leadership. In 2009, he was one of only eighty Grandmasters world wide invited to tour Taekwondo development projects in South Korea. Charles also served as a consultant for Jean-Claude Van Damme for the movie, "Hard Target". He was awarded the 1984 National Collegiate Taekwondo Coach of the Year from the United States Taekwondo Union and the National Collegiate Taekwondo Collegiate Association. In 1985, Charles earned the President's Award of the United States Taekwondo Union. Charles is survived by his sister, Linda Dingman Thorn-Lewis. They shared many travel adventures together in the United States and internationally. Two of these amazing experiences were in Chennai, India where Charles received hip replacements by Doctor Bose at Apollo Hospital. One of these unique trips to Chennai in April 2009 was featured in People Magazine with pictures of Charles and Linda. Charles's personal friend Eric Lane meant a lot to him and this friendship of more than twenty-two years will forever be remembered. John Borne and Pat LeBlanc, special friends, will also continue Charles's legacy. There will be a celebration of his life at Daiquiri Café on Sherwood Forest Blvd on Saturday August 24th at 2pm. All who knew him are encouraged to attend. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close