Charles Ray Duplessis, age 71, passed away on November 10, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was a native of St. Amant and a resident of Denham Springs. Charles is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda Johnson Duplessis. He is survived by his daughter, Shea (Dennis) David, his son, Eric (Tiffany) Duplessis; grandchildren, Hope, Kate, Gracie, EJ, Skylar, Charleigh, Brynlee; sister in law, Cindy Duplessis; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Joyce Duplessis; siblings, Judy Lordi, Lonnie Duplessis, Vickie Duplessis. He loved and served the Lord Jesus Christ. Charlie was a retired fireman from the Baton Rouge Fire Department and St. George Fire Department. He was a veteran of the US Army and served in Vietnam. He served his local DAV with his dad. He loved fishing, hunting, gardening, cooking for his family, enjoying time with his grandchildren, and hanging out with his firemen buddies. The family would like to thank the ICU staff, SDU2 unit at Our Lady of the Lake for taking care of our dad and papaw. Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Service, Inc., 1720 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs, LA on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. with funeral service beginning at 10:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. Melvin Sterling. Pallbearers are Jacob Scroggins, Jamie Hoffman, Jason Duplessis, Richard James, Brian Shows. Burial will take place at Memorial Cemetery in Denham Springs. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.