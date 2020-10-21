1/1
Charles Ray Stelly
Went to his eternal home on Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was 80 years old. Charlie served his country in the United States Army. He leaves behind to cherish his memories three daughters, Elizabeth Hoyt and husband John, Charlene Oxendine, Lisa Simoneaux and husband Craig; loving companion, Linda Stelly; brother, Blaine Stelly and wife Terri; seven grandchildren, John, Charles and Brandon Hoyt, Donni Stelly, Glennon III and Dustin Pinell, Jessica Stelly; nine great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 12pm until Celebration of Life Service at 2pm, conducted by Pastor Jay Coleman. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Pall bearers will be his grandsons. Honorary pall bearer will be his granddaughter, Jessica Stelly. He was preceded in death by his parents, Simon and Ella Stelly; son, Charles Dexter Stelly; three brothers, Lee, J.D., Vernon Stelly; four sisters, Elsie Cormier, Earline Pitre, Leola Sonnier and Beatrice Stout.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
OCT
23
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
October 20, 2020
Please accept our condolences on the passing of Mr. Charles.
From: Life Source Hospice Services.
Ray Smith, Bereavement Coordinator
Ray Smith
Acquaintance
