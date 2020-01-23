Charles Richard Sr.

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Charles Richard, Sr. departed this life on Monday, January 13, 2020 at his residence in Napoleonville, LA. He was 66, a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA. Visitation on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Visitation at Christ Baptist Church, Belle Rose, LA on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 9:00am to Religious Services at 11:00am. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 985 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
